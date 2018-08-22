“The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in April, emblematic of its recent worries that companies may buy a data-rich rival to mine it for information or drive others out of the market,” Reuters reports.
“The EU antitrust authority said it was concerned that the Shazam deal might give Apple an unfair advantage in poaching users from its rivals.”
“It also cited worries about Apple possibly halting referrals from Shazam to rivals of Apple Music, the second-largest music streaming service in Europe,” Reuters reports. “”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
SEE ALSO:
EU hits pause on Apple’s deal to buy Shazam – April 23, 2018
EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple’s purchase of Shazam by April 23 – March 15, 2018
Why the EU Is holding up Apple’s Shazam acquisition – February 7, 2018
Why Apple bought Shazam – December 13, 2017
Apple’s $400 million purchase of Shazam: Good news or bad news for startups? – December 12, 2017
Shazam! Apple’s Siri gets better – December 11, 2017
Apple could be missing out on the smart home if they take too much longer to get things right – December 11, 2017
Why is Apple buying Shazam? – December 11, 2017
Apple said to acquire music recognition service Shazam – December 8, 2017