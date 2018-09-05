“We’re a week away from Apple’s next big event,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Here are a bunch of smaller details I’ll be watching for carefully from my seat in the Steve Jobs Theater.”

“Obviously, health has been at the forefront of almost every Apple Watch presentation since it shipped, and I’d expect for that to continue,” Snell writes. “Will Apple Retail be mentioned? And will it be a few slides from Tim Cook or an entire presentation from Ahrendts?”

“In the first 20 minutes of the event, pay attention to the pacing… If you’re holding out hope for an iPad Pro announcement or, dare to dream, some new Macs, you want to see Tim Cook blow through the early part of the keynote without any long digressions,” Snell writes. “I think it will be telling if Apple omits the HomePod entirely from the event next week, because that would suggest (at least to me) that the company is regrouping and will come back with a new strategy for the HomePod for 2019. On the other hand, if the HomePod gets a little bit of a push during the event — maybe pointing out some of the newer features, perhaps even pre-announcing a few forthcoming updates — it seems like Apple’s committed to making the current HomePod a winner during the holiday quarter.”

“I’m also curious if Apple will recycle its conversation about wireless charging from last year’s event, given that the AirPower charging mat never shipped,” Snell writes. “Will the AirPower make it?”

