“Our most recent U.S. iPhone intent to upgrade survey suggests demand for the next iPhone cycle will slightly outpace investor expectations,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup ventures. “The survey supports our modeling, which calls for 3% iPhone unit growth in FY19 vs. Street expectations of flat (0%) unit growth.”

“Heading into next month’s iPhone announcement, we surveyed 530 U.S. consumers regarding their intent to purchase the upcoming phones,” Munster and Thompson write. “This survey showed a surprisingly high intent to upgrade, suggesting 48% of current iPhones owners intent to upgrade to a newer iPhone in the next year, compared to 25% in June of last year.”

“This 48% is an outlier, and therefore should be tempered (intent to buy vs. actual purchase conversion varies cycle to cycle), but the survey is nonetheless a positive indicator of upcoming iPhone demand,” Munster and Thompson write. “19% of Android users surveyed indicated they plan on switching to an iPhone in the next year, compared to 12% last year… There is greater interest in this upcoming iPhone cycle than we had anticipated.”

