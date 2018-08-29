“Heading into next month’s iPhone announcement, we surveyed 530 U.S. consumers regarding their intent to purchase the upcoming phones,” Munster and Thompson write. “This survey showed a surprisingly high intent to upgrade, suggesting 48% of current iPhones owners intent to upgrade to a newer iPhone in the next year, compared to 25% in June of last year.”
“This 48% is an outlier, and therefore should be tempered (intent to buy vs. actual purchase conversion varies cycle to cycle), but the survey is nonetheless a positive indicator of upcoming iPhone demand,” Munster and Thompson write. “19% of Android users surveyed indicated they plan on switching to an iPhone in the next year, compared to 12% last year… There is greater interest in this upcoming iPhone cycle than we had anticipated.”
MacDailyNews Take: An iPhone tsunami is gathering strength. 🙂
Overheard from the very near future: “Your iPhone still has a Home button? (laughs) Oh, you poor dear!”
Moving to an iPhone X gesture UI by removing the antiquated Home button will unleash a massive wave of upgrades from iPhone users and iPhone wannabe users alike! (The same goes for iPad Pro, on a significantly smaller scale.)
