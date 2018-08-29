“It looks like an iconic feature that has been a hallmark of the iPhone and the iPad for over 10 years is going the way of the headphone jack,” Mark Spoonauer writes for Tom’s Guide.

“Apple will release three new iPhones soon. You can expect a 5.8-inch iPhone X sequel and a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, each with an OLED display, as well as a cheaper, 6.1-inch LCD model that might be called the iPhone 9. And all of them are said to sport edge-to-edge screens — and a notch — like last year’s iPhone X. And you know what that means,” Spoonauer writes. “That’s right: The home button is about to die. ”

“The iPhone X’s gesture-based interface caused serious confusion when Apple’s flagship reached consumers’ hands,” Spoonauer writes. “Still, millions and millions of iPhone users will have to get acclimated to a new way of navigating their phone. Swiping up to go home, for example, only becomes second nature after you’ve started using the new system.”

Read more in the full article here.