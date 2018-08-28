“Shipments of new iPhone series to be unveiled in mid-September are expected to reach 70-75 million units by the end of the year, the best performance since the launch of iPhone 6 series, according to industry sources,” Monica Chen and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes. “This is expected to push up the revenues of main supply partners including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn to hit new highs in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

“Apple is slated to release three new iPhone devices soon, including two OLED models (5.8-inch and 6.5 inch) and a 6.1-inch LCD model,” Chen and Ke report. “The impressive upgrades in overall designs and functions as well as the price-friendliness of the 6.1-inch model should give the new devices a shipment momentum much stronger than their two preceding generations, the sources said.”

“Bolstered by the volume production of the new iPhone models, Foxconn saw its July revenues hit a new high ever seen for the same month and its revenue growth momentum is expected to remain through the end of 2018,” Chen and Ke report. “The company’s profitability for the second half of the year is expected to be significantly better than the first half, the sources indicated.”

