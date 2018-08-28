“Over the past couple of years, Apple’s iPhone unit volumes have not really been growing much, languishing in the single digits. The first-ever decline in iPhone unit volumes occurred back in 2016 , with shipments mostly stabilizing since (subject to seasonality),” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “Instead of relying on unit growth, Apple has leveraged its pricing power to generate revenue growth, a strategy that has worked wonders following the release of iPhone X last year.”

“This year, the Mac maker is expected to release a trio of new iPhones: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.5-inch OLED model, and a 6.1-inch LCD model,” Niu writes. “The launch of those new handsets could help Apple drive iPhone unit growth.”

“Total shipments of the new lineup are estimated to hit 70 million to 75 million between the September launch through the end of the year, which would make it the most successful product cycle since the iPhone 6 release in 2014. That launch benefited from pent-up demand for larger phones,” Niu writes. ” If the 2018 lineup can command shipments of 70 million to 75 million from mid-September through the end of 2018, then it’s quite conceivable that Apple could see stronger unit growth than investors have become accustomed to in recent years.”

