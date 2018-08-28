“This year, the Mac maker is expected to release a trio of new iPhones: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.5-inch OLED model, and a 6.1-inch LCD model,” Niu writes. “The launch of those new handsets could help Apple drive iPhone unit growth.”
“Total shipments of the new lineup are estimated to hit 70 million to 75 million between the September launch through the end of the year, which would make it the most successful product cycle since the iPhone 6 release in 2014. That launch benefited from pent-up demand for larger phones,” Niu writes. ” If the 2018 lineup can command shipments of 70 million to 75 million from mid-September through the end of 2018, then it’s quite conceivable that Apple could see stronger unit growth than investors have become accustomed to in recent years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hence today’s new all-time high.
Hopefully, Apple can make enough of those 6.5-inch iPhones to satisfy what we expect to be rabid demand!