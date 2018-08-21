“Apple announced on Tuesday that it had bought the rights to a series produced by Anonymous Content and based on ‘Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change,’ a novelistic article by Nathaniel Rich that stretched more than 30,000 words and took up an entire issue of The Times Magazine earlier this month,” Brooks Barnes reports for The New York Times. “At least a half-dozen bidders sought to acquire the nonfiction project.”

“Anonymous Content is a production and management company known for films like ‘Spotlight’ and partly owned by a firm controlled by Laurene Powell Jobs. Mr. Rich, who is working on a related book called ‘Losing Earth’ to be published next year, will serve as an executive producer with Steve Golin, the Oscar-winning founder of Anonymous,” Barnes reports. “The ‘Losing Earth’ article recounted how, from 1979 to 1989, a small group of American scientists, activists and politicians tried to save the world from the ravages of climate change before it was too late.”

Barnes reports, “”Losing Earth’ is an extremely important piece of journalism and we are thrilled it will get a wider audience,’ Jordan Cohen, a spokesman for The Times, said.”

