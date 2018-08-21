“Anonymous Content is a production and management company known for films like ‘Spotlight’ and partly owned by a firm controlled by Laurene Powell Jobs. Mr. Rich, who is working on a related book called ‘Losing Earth’ to be published next year, will serve as an executive producer with Steve Golin, the Oscar-winning founder of Anonymous,” Barnes reports. “The ‘Losing Earth’ article recounted how, from 1979 to 1989, a small group of American scientists, activists and politicians tried to save the world from the ravages of climate change before it was too late.”
Barnes reports, “”Losing Earth’ is an extremely important piece of journalism and we are thrilled it will get a wider audience,’ Jordan Cohen, a spokesman for The Times, said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook. Laurene Powell Jobs. The New York Times. Climate change… Symmetry. A more predictable Apple rights acquisition would be difficult to imagine.
