“In addition to adding CVS and 7-Eleven as retail partners, Cook says Apple Pay handled more total transactions last quarter — more than 1 billion — than competitor Square and more mobile transactions than PayPal,” Statt reports. “The platform will also be launching in Germany later this year, Cook added.”
“Apple Pay has had a steady rollout since its launch in October 2014, and it now supports most major credit cards and US banks,” Statt reports. “It’s also available in more than two dozen countries and regions and supports around 4,900 banks globally.”
“CVS says about 7,800 stand-alone pharmacies will accept Apple Pay, quite a turnaround from Oct 2014, when the drugstore chain stopped accepting Apple Pay payments, over a conflict at the time with another mobile payments system called CurrentC, that eventually failed before it ever really got going,” Edward C. Baig reports for USA Today. “CurrentC came out of a consortium of big retailers known as the Merchant Customer Exchange or MCX, which along with CVS, and 7-Eleven too, included names such as Walmart, BestBuy and Target. MCX was eventually acquired by JP Morgan Chase, which folded its technology into Chase Pay.”
MacDailyNews Take: Capitulation.
Maybe Tim Cook can next convince CVS to stop using one tree per receipt?
We hereby suspend our nearly four-year boycott of CVS.
Next foolish outfit to come crawling? Walmart.
