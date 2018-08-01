“Apple on Tuesday reported that it sold 3.72 million Macs in its third quarter, which spanned April 1 through June 30, the fewest in any single quarter since it sold 3.47 million in the third quarter of 2010,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “It’s also the first time Apple has sold fewer than four million Macs in a quarter since the third quarter of 2013, a span of five years.”

“Apple reported sales of 4.29 million Macs in the same quarter a year ago, so this is a pretty significant 13 percent decline on a year-over-year basis,” Rossignol reports. “Mac revenue also dropped five percent over the year-ago quarter.”

“There are a number of possible explanations for the decline, including consumers increasingly shifting towards the iPhone and iPad,” Rossignol reports. “The bigger reason, however, may have been that nearly the entire Mac lineup was outdated last quarter. Beyond the iMac Pro, released four months before the quarter began, no other Mac had been updated since 2017 or earlier.”

