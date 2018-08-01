“Apple reported sales of 4.29 million Macs in the same quarter a year ago, so this is a pretty significant 13 percent decline on a year-over-year basis,” Rossignol reports. “Mac revenue also dropped five percent over the year-ago quarter.”“There are a number of possible explanations for the decline, including consumers increasingly shifting towards the iPhone and iPad,” Rossignol reports. “The bigger reason, however, may have been that nearly the entire Mac lineup was outdated last quarter. Beyond the iMac Pro, released four months before the quarter began, no other Mac had been updated since 2017 or earlier.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s treatment of the Mac was criminal mismanagement an anyone who claims otherwise isn’t qualified to run a lemonade stand.
Hopefully, the regrettable period where Apple forgot they had a Mac business (that, by the way, even at the depths of neglect just generated over half a billion dollars more than iPad ($589 million) is behind us and Q318 taught Apple’s upper management a valuable lesson.
