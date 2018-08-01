“Apple is jumping Wednesday after a strong third-quarter report, opening more than 4 percent up and inching the stock toward a $1 trillion market value,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC.

“Shares started trading at $199.13, after closing Tuesday at $190.29,” Salinas reports. “Shareholders had previously been looking for a stock price of $203.45 to make Apple the first trillion-dollar company — though the company is expected to announce an adjusted outstanding share count later Wednesday that is likely to move the threshold.”

Salinas reports, “As of Wednesday’s open, Apple has gained 17 percent in 2018 and more than 30 percent in the last 12 months.”

Read more in the full article here.