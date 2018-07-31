MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q318 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $53.3 billion, an increase of 17 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.34, up 40 percent. International sales accounted for 60 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

For Q418, Apple guided for revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q318 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• Cook: It is clear from my communications with customers that some are attracted to iPhone thanks to Apple Watch and AirPods; the reverse of that is also true

• Cook: A lot of people that buy Apple products buy for the whole ecosystem even if they do not utilize the entire ecosystem to start

• Apple has not conducted an analysis of how many people opted for low-cost battery replacement vs. buying a new iPhone

• iPhone X shows that when you deliver a great innovative product, people want it

• Cook: Some smartphone replacement cycles are lengthening due to subsidy plans becoming a much smaller percentage of sales

• Cook: Smartphone market is a great market because it’s just huge.

• Cook: I think the smartphone market is very healthy

• Luca: We expect strong growth to come from iPhone, Services and Wearables

• Cook: Our revenues on Apple Music grew over 50% during Q3

• There is an extraordinary opportunity to grow streaming music

• Apple took leadership position in streaming music in the U.S. and Japan

• Apple Musc has well over 50 million listeners (paid and trial users)

• Cook: We’re really happy to be working on something that we’re not ready to talk about yet

• Apple TV 4K units and revenue grew by very strong double-digits in Q318

• Cook: Cord-cutting is only going to accelerate

• We are not ready to talk about it yet, but we are very excited about what we’ll eventually offer

• We hired two very respected TV executives last year (Jamie Erlicht and Zach Van Amburg – MDN Ed.)

• We think we can do some great original content with Oprah

• Cook: We’re very excited to work with Oprah

• Cook: Apple is optimistic about U.S.- China trade relations

• Risk associated due to tariffs is very difficult to quantify and Apple is not even trying to quantify it

• None of our products are directly affected by current tariffs; we are evaluating a fourth tariff which is in the comment period

• Cook: Our view on tariffs is that they show up as a tax on consumers, but the trade agreements that the U.S. has with China and several other countries are in need of modernizing

• Cook: This is the 4th consecutive quarter that Apple has had double-digit growth in China

• Cook: It’s clear that Apple picked up global smartphone and tablet market share in the quarter

• Cook: iPhone X is the most innovative smartphone on the market and we could not be happier that it’s been the top-selling iPhone since its launch

• Cook: We feel great about iPhone results

• Foreign exchange has been a very significant headwind over the past 3-4 years, but we’ve been able to manage that

• Luca: We are very happy to see gross margin sequentially flat for June

• Cook: We are thrilled about our pipeline that has some new Services in it as well (streaming content – MDN Ed.)

• Cook: Services results were very broad based. We couldn’t be happier with how things are going.

• The dividend is payable on August 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2018

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of the Company’s common stock

• Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter:

– revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

– gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

– operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion

– other income/(expense) of $300 million

– tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items

• 112.8 million shares repurchased during the quarter

• Apple plans to reach a net cash neutral position over time

• Net cash position $129.1 billion

• Apple opened 50th retail store in China during the quarter

• Retail and Onlie Stores had a great quarter; over 250K Today at Apple sessions

• Business Chat for iMessage seeing strong adoption

• Enterprises are are deploying Macs due to employee choice programs

• Apple is making great headway in the enterprise with iPhone and iPad

• NPD: iPad has 60% share, up from 51% YOY, in U.S. tablet market

• Almost half of iPad purchases in quarter were new to iPad

• Double digit iPad unit growth in China

• Different timing of MacBook pro launch caused unfavorable YOY comparison

• Mac: Double digit YOY growth; nearly 60% of purchase coming from customers who are new to Mac

• Other Products set a new record for the June quarter; great sales momentum for both Apple Watch and AirPods

• Services: Best results ever (double digit Services growth in every market)

• U.S. consumers (451 Research) top end iPhone customer sat was 98%

• iPhone channel inventory reduced by 3.5 million units during the quarter

• iPhone: 41.3 million units (+1% YOY), $29.906 billion revenue (+20% YOY)

• iPad: 11.553 million units (+1% YOY), $4.741 billion revenue (-5% YOY)

• Mac: 3.720 million units (-13% YOY), $5.330 billion revenue (-5% YOY)

• Services: $9.548 billion (+31% YOY)

• Other Products: $3.740 billion (+37% YOY)

• Apple grew in each of Apple’s top 15 markets

• Quarterly revenue of $53.3 billion

• Luca Maestri: We’re very happy to report Apple’s best June quarter ever

• Apple teaming with leading educators in blind and deaf schools for Everyone Can Code

• Great momentum in Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create projects

• Cook: First of its kind investment fun in China; $300 million China Clean Energy Fund

• Cook: We are always workign to leave the world better than we found it

• Apple TV 4K has seen major growth as cable companies adopt Apple TV 4K to deliver their content

• Cook: Apple Watch will receive major improvements with watchOS 5

• Cook: Privacy is one of the most important issues of the 21st century

• Mac App Store getting a full redesign this fall

• Cook: iOS and macOS has shared a common foundation from the very beginning; now some iOS apps will be available on the Mac with macOS Mojave

• Cook: Apple is uniquely positioned in AR because of control of both hardware and software

• iOS 12 adds tools to help customers understand and take control of the time spent with iOS devices

• With iOS 12, Siri will take a major step forward with Siri Shortcuts

• WWDC 2018 previewed many advancements coming this year to macOS, tvOS, iOS, and watchOS

• Wearables up over 60% YOY (Apple Watch grew in mid 40% range YOY); AirPods sales are strong

• CVS and 7-11 will roll out Apple Pay across the U.S. this year

• Apple Pay over 1 billion transactions last quarter

• All-time highs for number of FaceTime calls and Siri requests

• Apple seeing strong growth in services; Appel Music grew over 50% YOY

• Rapid growth in App Store search ad business

• Apps are generating tens of millions of jobs around the world

• App Store generated nearly twice the revenue of Google Play so far in 2018

• App Store turned 10 years old this quarter

• Cook: Paid subscriptions have now surpassed $300 million; revenue from subscriptions counts for a significant portion of Services

• iPhone X was the most popular iPhone in the quarter as it has been since it’s release

• This is Apple’s fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth

• Apple CEO Tim Cook: We’re proud to report our best June quarter ever driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services, and Wearables.

• Apple revenue by segment:

– Americas: $24.542 billion (+20% YOY)

– Europe: $12.138 billion (+14% YOY)

– Greater China: $9.551 billion (+19% YOY)

– Japan: $3.867 billion (+7% YOY)

– Rest of Asia Pacific; $3.167 billion (+16% YOY)

