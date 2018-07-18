“Corning said Wednesday that its new screen technology, called Gorilla Glass 6, can survive as many as 15 drops on average without damage compared with 11 for its previous product,” Gurman reports. “Corning said the new Gorilla Glass, while more break-resistant, is about equal to its predecessor in its ability to avoid scratching.”
“Corning said the new glass has entered production,” Gurman reports. “Apple plans to unveil three new iPhones this fall…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Imagine Gorilla Glass 6 in a Liguidmetal iPhone? Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
The existence of Gorilla Glass as a consumer product came about as a result of the original iPhone. — Doug Aamoth, TIME Magazine, January 2013
Don’t be afraid. You can do this. — Steve Jobs to Corning CEO Wendell Weeks during the production of the original iPhone in 2007
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]