“Corning Inc., which makes the glass used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones and smartphones from Samsung Electronics Co., rolled out new technology it says is less likely to break when a device is dropped,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg.

“Corning said Wednesday that its new screen technology, called Gorilla Glass 6, can survive as many as 15 drops on average without damage compared with 11 for its previous product,” Gurman reports. “Corning said the new Gorilla Glass, while more break-resistant, is about equal to its predecessor in its ability to avoid scratching.”

“Corning said the new glass has entered production,” Gurman reports. “Apple plans to unveil three new iPhones this fall…”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]