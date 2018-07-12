“One exception is that Apple has thrown us older Mac Pro 2010-2012 owners a bone and if you happen to have a GPU that supports Metal, you’ll be able to get all of the neat features available under macOS Mojave despite having older hardware,” Casella reports. “Yay!”
“Mac Pros that are older than the general rule of thumb 2012 date will still be allowed to install macOS Mojave and those with Metal capable GPUs will be able to run the new fancy-dancy Dark Mode,” Casella reports. “Here’s how to check if your Mac GPU is Metal capable for Dark Mode.”
Simple instructions here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, you’ll have it, because Dark Mode looks great!