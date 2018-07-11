“In the latest case, Apple would appear to have had little choice. Criminal charges were brought Tuesday by the U.S. government against former Apple autonomous vehicle system engineer Xiaolang Zhang,” Fried writes. “Zhang is accused of trade secret theft for downloading thousands of Apple documents and stealing a server before taking a job with Xiaopeng Motors, a Chinese company pursuing autonomous vehicle efforts.”
“In going to the cops, Apple now has to deal with revelations about a project that Apple has said precious little about,” Fried writes. “In past court cases, such as the Samsung lawsuit, the public learned how Apple designs its products around a kitchen table, and got a peek at various iPhone and iPad prototypes, among other revelations.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple will be able to preserve as much confidentail information as possible during the legal process.
