“Steven Troughton-Smith today shared new evidence in iOS 12 that Apple is close to launching an iPad with Face ID,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The well-known developer discovered an iPad-ready implementation of AvatarKit, the software framework that Apple’s Animoji feature relies on,” Hardwick reports. “Previously, only the iPhone X firmware has included the AvatarKit framework, which requires a TrueDepth camera to perform real-time face tracking, so the fact that Apple has included it in the iOS 12 beta offers another indication that an iPad with similar hardware is just around the corner.”

“Indeed,” Hardwick reports, “rumors suggest Apple is working on a new high-end iPad Pro for release this year that will adopt many of the design elements that the company introduced with the iPhone X.”

New in iOS 12: AvatarKit comes to iPad. Still requires a TrueDepth camera to do face tracking, though, i.e. an iPad with Face ID pic.twitter.com/9TvP2vsP6X — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) July 3, 2018

