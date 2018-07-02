“The firm reiterated its overweight rating for the company’s shares, forecasting strong growth for its products in the second-half of 2018,” Kim reports. “‘We view LITE as one of the best stocks to own in the optical group given its high relative exposure to fast growing markets such as 3D sensing, ROADMs and industrial lasers,’ analyst Troy Jensen said in a note to clients Monday. ‘We believe 3D sensing demand inflects in the next few months and anticipate LITE will be the primary supplier for Apple.'”
“Lumentum makes optical, lasers and 3d sensing components for telecom, industrial and technology companies,” Kim reports. “Its technology powers the Face ID feature in Apple’s iPhone X.”
MacDailyNews Take: If, as many expect, Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system will spread across all iPhones and iPads eventually – many likely later this year – lot more components will be required.
