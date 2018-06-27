“First impressions count and that’s why all the preview posts start with macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark Mode, but beyond that eye candy the message inside Apple’s latest OS stays true to the core of the company’s belief: it’s all about you,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“This OS helps you organize your tasks, helps you get things done on an ad hoc basis from within the Finder with Stacks, Gallery View and Quick Actions,” Evans writes. “Continuity Camera lets you use your iPhone as a document scanner and you get improvements in Screenshots, too.”

“In Mojave, (as in iOS 12), Apple seems to have looked deep to send a message to all Mac users,” Evans writes. “That message is that the best applications are those that get out of the way. That the best platforms are those which focus on what their customers want to achieve.”

