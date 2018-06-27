“This OS helps you organize your tasks, helps you get things done on an ad hoc basis from within the Finder with Stacks, Gallery View and Quick Actions,” Evans writes. “Continuity Camera lets you use your iPhone as a document scanner and you get improvements in Screenshots, too.”
“In Mojave, (as in iOS 12), Apple seems to have looked deep to send a message to all Mac users,” Evans writes. “That message is that the best applications are those that get out of the way. That the best platforms are those which focus on what their customers want to achieve.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The macOS public beta offers some impressive stability right off the bat, which is very welcome news indeed! We do not recommend running a beta on any mission critical Macs, but give it a try if you can, it’s very nice already!
SEE ALSO:
Apple releases macOS Mojave public beta: A visual tour of Dark Mode and other major features – June 26, 2018
How to prepare your Mac for the macOS Mojave public beta – June 19, 2018
Apple introduces macOS 10.14 Mojave – June 4, 2018