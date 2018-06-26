“Just weeks since announcing it, Apple has already shipped its first iOS 12 Public Beta,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “iOS 12 is looking good for owners of older (iPhone 5s and later) devices. Apple has met its promise of performance improvements when running the operating system on older devices. This is significant and means if you need to get an extra year or two out of the iPhone you already have, you can expect to with iOS 12.”

“I’m really impressed with the Photos improvements,” Evans writes. “Machine intelligence inside the device is doing a great job surfacing images and events I’d forgotten about, reminding me of people, places and moments I’d like to keep in memory. It’s also become so much easier to find specific photos of specific events because Apple has added a huge number of new categories and event types that help Siri find the things I need… these Photos improvements will make a huge difference to people.”

“One of the best things about the iOS 12 beta is its familiarity. It doesn’t change the way you work with your device very much, but its enhancements – particularly around stability and performance – mean the user experience is more fluid than before,” Evans writes. “I’m particularly impressed with all the Siri enhancements and the many user interface tweaks (Notifications, Screen Time and more) that seem to reflect a commitment to putting iPhone users in control of their digital experience.”

Read more in the full article here.