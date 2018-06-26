“iOS 12 and tvOS 12, which were demonstrated at WWDC and immediately rolled out in developer beta versions, have now been made available as public betas,” David Price reports for Macworld UK. “Anyone can now sign up for the programme and install iOS 12 on a compatible iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, and tvOS 12 on a compatible Apple TV.”

“Both OS updates bring a raft of new features, but readers should be warned that betas are unfinished pre-release software and may contain bugs,” Price reports. “We expected Apple to roll out the public beta of macOS Mojave on the same day but at time of writing the site still says ‘coming soon.'”

“watchOS 5, Apple’s other new operating system, is also just for developers but it’s likely to stay that way until the official launch,” Price reports. “Apple has never previously offered a public beta for watchOS.”

