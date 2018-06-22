“Over at Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., a smaller unit that recently went public in Shanghai, the dependence on iPhones is evident,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg. “Its three largest single orders last year were from Apple, totaling $7.5 billion, for smartphone frames and outer casings.”

“Data from last year, and the first quarter of this year, show encouraging signs [Founder and Chairman of Foxconn Terry] Gou may be kicking the habit,” Culpan writes. “While revenue at iPhone assembler Hon Hai climbed 8 percent in 2017, orders from Apple grew just 1.8 percent, according to my calculations. In other words, other clients were contributing more to Foxconn’s top line.”

“Reliance on Apple isn’t over yet, though,” Culpan writes. “More than 51 percent of sales still came from Apple last year, down from 54.2 percent in 2016. Yet first-quarter 2018 figures point to an even bigger decline: Only 45 percent of revenue was due to its largest customer, the lowest for that period since at least 2013.”

