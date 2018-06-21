“I studied the sophisticated psychology these companies deploy to keep people hooked and wrote a book about how they do it. At first glance, it appears their business model would benefit from addiction. The more you use your phone, the more money they make through the apps you buy and the ads you view,” Eyal writes. “However, the addiction story falls short when considering the long-term interests of these companies. Apple and Google are making it easier for consumers to cut back on phone use because it is in their interest to do so. In this case, what’s good for the user is also good for these companies’ bottom lines.”
“Apple and Google don’t want you to get addicted. Addiction is a compulsive harmful behavior. Rather, they’d prefer you form healthy habits with your digital devices,” Eyal writes. “With very few exceptions, when a product harms people, they use it less or look for alternatives.”
MacDailyNews Take: Avoiding class action lawsuits and PITA demands from activist shareholders also likely have something to do with it.
