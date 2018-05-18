“Mary Shelly’s novel Frankenstein (Frankenstein is the doctor’s name not the monster’s) and the play ‘Rossum’s Universal Robots’ (R.U.R is the place where the word ‘robot’ was coined) share a similar metaphor,” Michael Gartenberg writes for iMore. “What happens to society when a creator’s creation gets away from them, when the creation can no longer be controlled by the creator?”

“Lately there’s been a lot of talk about ‘smartphone addiction,'” Gartenberg writes. “One of the hallmarks of Google’s I/O conference are a set of feature in Android P designed to allow users to quantify their digital lives, set limits on application usage and create more granular parental controls. There have been cries for Apple to do the same with iOS. (iOS 12 anyone?)”

“It is possible that our creations are at the point where it feels that perhaps they are controlling us, not we controlling them. The easiest way to avoid your phone controlling your life is to not let your phone control your life. Truth is, that’s easier said than done for some people, so here are a few suggestions that don’t require a vendor to solve this ‘problem,'” Gartenberg writes. “Just take some lessons from the TV world.”

Read more in the full article here.