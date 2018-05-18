“Lately there’s been a lot of talk about ‘smartphone addiction,'” Gartenberg writes. “One of the hallmarks of Google’s I/O conference are a set of feature in Android P designed to allow users to quantify their digital lives, set limits on application usage and create more granular parental controls. There have been cries for Apple to do the same with iOS. (iOS 12 anyone?)”
“It is possible that our creations are at the point where it feels that perhaps they are controlling us, not we controlling them. The easiest way to avoid your phone controlling your life is to not let your phone control your life. Truth is, that’s easier said than done for some people, so here are a few suggestions that don’t require a vendor to solve this ‘problem,'” Gartenberg writes. “Just take some lessons from the TV world.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we should be able to do this on our own (and some of us have already even done so), but we’d like to see some more tools available from Apple since, after all, it’s the company’s job to provide tools that allow us to do things, including managing our time, better.
