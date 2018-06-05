“Earth to Apple: A lot of families share a single iPad,” Susie Ochs writes for Macworld. “But the cool new Screen Time feature only works as intended if everyone has his or her own device.”

“Without user accounts in iOS, the activity reports and time-limiting features in Screen Time just won’t work as intended if multiple people in a household share any one device,” Ochs writes. “The Mac has user accounts and fast-account switching, but iOS does not.”

“Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service lets parents give different permissions to each kid, and track the activities of each individual separately, but I’m not holding my breath for Apple to follow suit,” Ochs writes. “After all, the company has absolutely no incentive to fix a problem whose natural solution is, ‘Buy more Apple devices.'”

