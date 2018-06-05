“Even the CEO of Apple is surprised by how much time he spends on his devices,” Seth Fiegerman reports for CNN Tech. “Tim Cook told CNN’s Laurie Segall, in an exclusive TV interview, that he had a wake-up call about his own tech habits after seeing data from a newly unveiled Apple (AAPL) tool that will provide detailed reports of how much time users spend on the iPhone and iPad. ‘I’ve been using it and I have to tell you: I thought I was fairly disciplined about this. And I was wrong,’ Cook told Segall after Apple’s annual developer conference Monday.”

“The feature, called Screen Time, shows users their daily and weekly time spent in each app and also lets them set time limits for specific apps. Users will also be able to see how many notifications they received and how often they picked up the device,” Fiegerman reports. “‘When I began to get the data, I found I was spending a lot more time than I should,’ Cook told Segall, while declining to list which apps occupy the most of his time. ‘And the number of times I picked up the phone were too many.'”

“‘The device is not addictive in and of itself. It’s what you do on it,’ Cook told CNN. “‘Whether the word is ‘addiction’ or not, I don’t know,'” Fiegerman reports. “‘Each person has to make the decision when they get their numbers as to what they would like to do,’ Cook added.”

