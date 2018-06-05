“The feature, called Screen Time, shows users their daily and weekly time spent in each app and also lets them set time limits for specific apps. Users will also be able to see how many notifications they received and how often they picked up the device,” Fiegerman reports. “‘When I began to get the data, I found I was spending a lot more time than I should,’ Cook told Segall, while declining to list which apps occupy the most of his time. ‘And the number of times I picked up the phone were too many.'”
“‘The device is not addictive in and of itself. It’s what you do on it,’ Cook told CNN. “‘Whether the word is ‘addiction’ or not, I don’t know,'” Fiegerman reports. “‘Each person has to make the decision when they get their numbers as to what they would like to do,’ Cook added.”
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t want to know.
We type that only half seriously. We’d really love to have been able to compare Screen Time data from the time before we had Apple Watches (prior to April 24, 2015) and today with Apple’s little time-saver strapped to our wrists. With Apple Watches, we’re positive that we use our iPhone much less as the battery life difference pre vs. post is significant.
