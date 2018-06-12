“Donald Trump said Tuesday that part of his hard sell to Kim Jong-un about giving up his nuclear weapons was a video that showed the benefits of shaking off the chains of near-global economic sanctions – including the possibility of developing his country’s beaches,” David Martosko reports for The Daily Mail. “‘They have great beaches! You see that whenever they’re exploding the cannons into the ocean, right?’ Trump said after he played the dramatic, Hollywood-produced four minute video for the press corps.”

“‘So I said, “Boy, look at that beach. Wouldn’t that make a great condo behind” – and I explained it,’ the real estate billionaire recalled,” Martosko reports. “I said, “Instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there.” Think of it from a real estate perspective.'”

“One brief freeze-frame in the film footage depicts a beach that looks as much like Palm Peach as Pyongyang, with hotels in the background and a yacht marina in the foreground,” Martosko reports. “A voiceover described Tuesday’s summit as ‘a special moment in time when a man is presented with one chance that may never be repeated. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?’ ‘Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people?’ the narrator says later, over a climactic string orchestra. ‘Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life, or isolation? Which path will be chosen?'”

“Trump said his team had brought the video to Singapore on ‘on a cassette and an iPad.’ It’s unclear whether the White House believed it would have to provide an old-technology way for Kim to view it once he was home in Pyongyang. ‘That was a tape that we gave to Chairman Kim and his people, his representatives. And it captures a lot, captures what can be done,’ he said,” Martosko reports. “[The video’s narrator also says, ‘Out of the darkness can come the light, and the light of hope can burn bright.’ And in a direct appeal to Kim, the voiceover adds: ‘A new world can begin today, one of friendship, respect and goodwill. Be part of that world, where the doors of opportunity are ready to be opened.’Investment from around the world, where you can have medical breakthroughs, an abundance of resources, innovative technology and new discoveries.'”

