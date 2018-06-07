“Some of the more notable updates in macOS 10.14 Mojave came to the Finder,” Joseph Keller writes for iMore. “Users can now use Stacks to clean up their desktops, check out files in the new Gallery view in Finder windows, get a more detailed view of their files’ metadata, take quick action on items, and even make edits to files without even opening them thanks to refinements in Quick Look.”

Keller writes, “Quick Look’s updates in macOS Mojave make it more powerful than ever.”

Covered:

• How to use Stacks in macOS Mojave

• How to use Gallery View in macOS Mojave

• How to view file metadata in macOS Mojave

• How to use Quick Actions in macOS Mojave

• How to use Quick Look in macOS Mojave

Read more in the full article here.