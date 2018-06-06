“Everyone’s making avatars now: Nintendo started it with its Mii in 2006, on the wildly popular Wii console. Microsoft quickly ‘borrowed’ that idea for Xbox Avatars. Bitmoji — first an independent company, later purchased by Snap — popularized the personalized emojis on mobile devices. And Apple’s Animoji, Samsung’s AR Emoji and Facebook’s Oculus VR avatars all followed,” Scott Stein and Shara Tibken report for CNET. “In that light, Apple’s new Memoji are hardly surprising. But what they are is pretty fun. ”

“They’re a make-your-own avatar toolkit expanding off of Apple’s Animoji, which launched on the iPhone X in November. The feature works by scanning your face and letting your chosen 3D character mimic your facial movements and expressions,” Stein and Tibken report. “Instead of unicorns or robots, Apple’s new Memoji are meant to look like you.”

“They’ll be available on the iPhone X and its high-end successor, or successors, when iOS 12 hits the market this fall,” Stein and Tibken report. “We got to play with Memoji and make our own on Monday at Apple’s WWDC. It works well even with little time to fully customize the avatar. It’s weird, but people probably will love using it.”

What does an @Apple Memoji look like? Here’s mine from #wwdc18 #wwdc. (And yes, I know the hair is too short) pic.twitter.com/iOjD3i0FWP — Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) June 5, 2018

Read more in the full article here.