“They’re a make-your-own avatar toolkit expanding off of Apple’s Animoji, which launched on the iPhone X in November. The feature works by scanning your face and letting your chosen 3D character mimic your facial movements and expressions,” Stein and Tibken report. “Instead of unicorns or robots, Apple’s new Memoji are meant to look like you.”
“They’ll be available on the iPhone X and its high-end successor, or successors, when iOS 12 hits the market this fall,” Stein and Tibken report. “We got to play with Memoji and make our own on Monday at Apple’s WWDC. It works well even with little time to fully customize the avatar. It’s weird, but people probably will love using it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple does it right and makes it fun. We’re not sure why everyone comes out looking like a kid, but we assume some psychological research went into that; everybody wants to look young!