“Apple News is featuring a special ‘Royal Wedding’ tab ahead of the big event tomorrow,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Interestingly, the News app has actually changed the name of the second Spotlight tab to highlight the time-sensitive event.”

“Despite international attention, this tab appears to be showing for UK users only at the moment,” Mayo reports. “Devices set to the US region are still seeing the normal Spotlight news items.”

“The Royal Wedding tab is appropriately themed with royal red and gold colors,” Mayo reports. “There’s also an itinerary of events for Saturday, with the ‘Order of Service’ showing what’s happening with localized times. We expect that Apple will continually update this tab in the morning.”

Read more in the full article here.