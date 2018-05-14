“Decades ago, I used to set up ‘headless’ servers. These were computers that you stuck in a server room and accessed remotely,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “While terminal-based remote access for Unix systems was routine, the same approach with GUI-based operating systems, like what was then System 7, was unusual. We had to use a monitor to install Timbuktu Pro, and sometimes even attach a dummy monitor cable afterwards so the Mac ‘thought’ it had a display.”

“Remote-desktop access later became an absolutely routine part of operating systems, and macOS has offered it as a built-in service for many, many years,” Fleishman writes. “Macworld reader Peter asks if there’s a way to examine a Mac mini without a monitor attached, if all he has is an iPad, a keyboard, and a mouse. There is, but you have to set it up with a monitor attached first, as Apple doesn’t enable remote access by default.”

“Technically, Apple is using a variant of the Virtual Network Computing (VNC) standard for its screen sharing, tying into the macOS user authentication system,” Fleishman writes. “iOS doesn’t support this, but you can enable a setting that works with third-party apps for remote control.”

