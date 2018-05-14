“Sound familiar? For the second time in roughly a month, Cook forcefully took Facebook to task for its handling of its members’ personal information, cementing a narrative pushed by Apple that juxtaposes its strict privacy approach — and by extension, its business model — with Facebook and other ad-dependent companies that aggressively monetize data,” Swartz reports. “By invoking social responsibility, a topic that resonates with the under-30 demographic, Cook is taking Apple’s approach directly to younger workers and customers.”
“Cook’s calculus is shrewd: His underlying argument, tucked within the speech, is a reminder that Apple considers itself a trustworthy and socially responsible employer, which plays well in the Silicon Valley recruiting wars,” Swartz reports. “Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, tells Barron’s, ‘Cook has been vocal about data privacy and this was a good forum to paint the picture around where Apple as a company and culture sits on this hot-button issue.'”
MacDailyNews Take: It cuts both ways. Apple delivers privacy, but, because of the company’s sdtrict stance, they also deliver a suboptimal personal assistant, inferior photo management apps, etc.
Imagine if there were some way for users to trust Apple and cede some degree of privacy in return for a more capable Siri, an improved Photos, etc.? What percentage many would enable it? We bet the number of users opting to trust Apple would surprise Tim Cook.
