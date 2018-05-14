“Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook delivered more than a commencement speech at Duke University on Sunday. He sent a clear message about data privacy — once again — to 5,500 graduates,” Jon Swartz reports for Barron’s. “‘We reject the excuse that getting the most out of technology means trading away your right to privacy,’ said Cook, who earned an MBA from Duke. ‘So we choose a different path, collecting as little of your data as possible, being thoughtful and respectful when it’s in our care because we know it belongs to you.'”

“Sound familiar? For the second time in roughly a month, Cook forcefully took Facebook to task for its handling of its members’ personal information, cementing a narrative pushed by Apple that juxtaposes its strict privacy approach — and by extension, its business model — with Facebook and other ad-dependent companies that aggressively monetize data,” Swartz reports. “By invoking social responsibility, a topic that resonates with the under-30 demographic, Cook is taking Apple’s approach directly to younger workers and customers.”

“Cook’s calculus is shrewd: His underlying argument, tucked within the speech, is a reminder that Apple considers itself a trustworthy and socially responsible employer, which plays well in the Silicon Valley recruiting wars,” Swartz reports. “Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, tells Barron’s, ‘Cook has been vocal about data privacy and this was a good forum to paint the picture around where Apple as a company and culture sits on this hot-button issue.'”

