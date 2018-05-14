“Google I/O is as good as any time to take stock of the disparate and polar opposite ideologies of Google and Apple when it comes to machine learning and privacy,” Om Malik blogs eponymously. “And nowhere it is more evident than in their respective photos apps: Google Photos and Apple Photos.”

“The improvements in Google Photos and lack of magic in Apple Photos sometimes make me wonder if I made the right choice by buying to Apple’s ecosystem and its ideology around software, data, and privacy. Apple has made it a priority to not mess around with our data and privacy,” Malik writes. “Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly championed privacy as a human right. It is fundamentally the critical difference between them and Google.

“Time and again, Apple has explained to me that they do a lot of their ‘intelligence’ on the device, use strong encryption and make sure that we control it. In simplest terms, our photos from iPhone are uploaded to the iCloud but are encrypted as a ‘blob’ and if we want to share some of these photos, these are downloaded from the cloud, and a new instance is shared using (I am guessing) a sharing encryption key,” Malik writes. “It works, but not as seamlessly as things do on Google, which works on the premise of peering into your data. I am not comfortable with Google’s stance. But I am also human – lazy & convenience are deeply encoded into our brains. So when I use Apple Photos, I am left wondering about their approach.

“In my social circles — admittedly a very tech-centric community — it is hard to find anyone who has told me that they love Apple Photos. Usual refrain tends to be – ‘That’s a mess.’ There are no magical aha moments,” Malik writes. “Photos are Apple and by extension, iPhone’s currency. And yet the software on iPhone and Macs resembles a two-legged dog dragging itself over the rocky ground. Yes, there is assurance that it is not feeding some giant ads-spewing web monster, but by Jove, it isn’t a fun experience, and not magical.”

Read more in the full article here.