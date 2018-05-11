“Whether you’re reinstalling from scratch or setting up a brand-new MacBook, there’s a lot to think about during your first few hours with your new (or refreshed) system,” Murphy writes. “Just so you don’t miss any important steps — or quirky little settings that you never knew existed — here’s our guide to everything you need to know about setting up a new MacBook.”
“You also can restore your Mac using an old Time Machine backup. I generally find it best to start fresh: Don’t transfer any information from anything else,” Murphy writes. “Go clean.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With our older Macs, we do clean installs, on average, with every other macOS release and certainly for each new Mac. The very best performing Mac is a clean one!
SEE ALSO:
How to perform a clean install of macOS High Sierra – March 6, 2018