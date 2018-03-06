“This article explains how to clean install the macOS High Sierra,” Trend Micro writes. “First we need to do some preparation before we can install the new operating system.”

“In the first step, I will explain how to create a bootable USB flash drive that can be used to install Mac OS X,” Trend Micro writes. “After making this USB, you will be able to easily install Mac OS X from a USB drive.”

“There are two methods to create a bootable USB drive,” Trend Micro writes. “I prefer the method of using a Terminal Command Line first. The advantage is that there is no compromise between compatibility and security, and it is easy for a novice to perform.”

How to perform a clean install of macOS High Sierra is detailed in full here.