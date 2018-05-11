“Apple promised a revolution with the iPhone X. At the time, I was skeptical. What I mainly wanted was a perfect size, nothing too big. I wanted less bezel,” Scott Stein writes for CNET. “I was also excited by the possibilities of not having a home button. What concerned me was how well Face ID would replace Touch ID, which worked fine for me as a fast everyday way to unlock and use the phone, and pay for things. Face ID seemed to be hard to adjust to. Would it always work?”

“Six months later, here we are,” Stein writes. “I love the iPhone X’s design. It’s a perfect size. It’s always good to hold. I even like its heft… The notch on the iPhone X is fine, but I’d like if the display worked around it better. And the lack of extra bits of info I used to get at the top of the screen that the notch took away, like battery life percentage or whether Bluetooth is on? I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s still annoying.”

“What’s most impressive is how easy it is to use Apple’s new bottom-of-the-screen gestures,” Stein writes. “Life without the home button? It’s just fine.”

MacDailyNews Take: Actually, it’s better and faster. Way better and faster!

“I’ve come to love the swipe-up and swipe-away moves that now exit apps and swap apps. It’s natural and smooth,” Stein writes. “It’s a guide for where iPhones and iPads can go, and hopefully even future refinements of the Apple Watch (which isn’t far away from some of the X’s gesture philosophy).”

