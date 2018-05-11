“Six months later, here we are,” Stein writes. “I love the iPhone X’s design. It’s a perfect size. It’s always good to hold. I even like its heft… The notch on the iPhone X is fine, but I’d like if the display worked around it better. And the lack of extra bits of info I used to get at the top of the screen that the notch took away, like battery life percentage or whether Bluetooth is on? I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s still annoying.”
“What’s most impressive is how easy it is to use Apple’s new bottom-of-the-screen gestures,” Stein writes. “Life without the home button? It’s just fine.”
MacDailyNews Take: Actually, it’s better and faster. Way better and faster!
“I’ve come to love the swipe-up and swipe-away moves that now exit apps and swap apps. It’s natural and smooth,” Stein writes. “It’s a guide for where iPhones and iPads can go, and hopefully even future refinements of the Apple Watch (which isn’t far away from some of the X’s gesture philosophy).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X. The future is now.
SEE ALSO:
Apple sells an iPhone X every three seconds in Europe – May 9, 2018
Canalys: Apple’s iPhone X was Europe’s No.1 smartphone in Q1 – May 9, 2018
Strategy Analytics: Apple’s iPhone X the world’s best-selling smartphone model in Q1 2018 – May 4, 2018
Apple’s iPhone X made 5 times the profit of 600 Android OEMs combined – April 18, 2018
Apple’s iPhone captured 86% of global handset profits in Q417; iPhone X alone took 35% of global handset profits – April 17, 2018