“Smartphone producers are beginning to use liquid crystal displays (LCDs) for their products again,” Cho Jin-young reports for BusinessKorea. “Manufacturers are expected to choose LCDs to block retail prices of smartphones from rising as they are pressed by retail prices of smartphones which are going up due to a rise in prices of smartphone parts.”

“According to the smartphone industry on May 9, Apple is expected to load its next 6.1-inch iPhone model with an MLCD+ display which LG used in its G7 ThinQ smartphone,” Cho reports. “The MLCD+ display realizes a bright screen with less power consumption than the IPS LCD display.”

“Its color reproduction rate is 100% on the DCI-P3 basis which expresses delicate colors close to nature even on bright screens,” Cho reports. “At the same brightness, the G7 ThinQ consumes 30% less power compared to the previous G6 model loaded with an LCD display.”

MacDailyNews Take: There’s some life in good ol’ LCD, yet!

LG’s iPhone X knockoff:

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ

