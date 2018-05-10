“According to the smartphone industry on May 9, Apple is expected to load its next 6.1-inch iPhone model with an MLCD+ display which LG used in its G7 ThinQ smartphone,” Cho reports. “The MLCD+ display realizes a bright screen with less power consumption than the IPS LCD display.”
“Its color reproduction rate is 100% on the DCI-P3 basis which expresses delicate colors close to nature even on bright screens,” Cho reports. “At the same brightness, the G7 ThinQ consumes 30% less power compared to the previous G6 model loaded with an LCD display.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s some life in good ol’ LCD, yet!
LG’s iPhone X knockoff:
