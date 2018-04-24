“The next generation of iPhones will start production in August, according to a supply chain report from investment firm Rosenblatt Securities, with Apple expected to offer an LCD version of the smartphone at around $200 below the cost of the OLED models shipping at the same time,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppelInsider.

“The note written by Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang obtained by AppleInsider anticipates three new iPhone models will be launched later this year. The lineup will consist of two OLED versions, with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays, alongside a 6.1-inch LCD version,” Owen reports. “‘We believe the LCD model is being positioned to be priced more aggressively – in the $799 range’ the report states, suggesting it would help push iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users to upgrade to the ‘iPhone 8S,’ apparently also known as the ‘Jaguar’ model.”

“The $200 price cut compared to the OLED models is down to an array of cost-cutting measures, including a $50 saving in using LCD instead of OLED, and switching out the steel frame for another material to save $20. Material cost reduction around the radios, a single camera on the rear, the removal of force touch, and other reductions are suggested,” Owen reports. “The 5.8-inch OLED ‘Porsche’ model apparently won’t have many ‘significant design changes’ compared to the existing iPhone X. The larger 6.5-inch OLED ‘Rolls-Royce’ model will be positioned at a far higher price, and will have some slightly unusual features. The firm believes it will support the ‘iPen,’ which could be a reference to the Apple Pencil or a similar device, though the accessory will not be included in the box with the iPhone. ”

