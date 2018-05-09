“The modern home is more than just four walls and a roof,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette. “It contains an array of technology, not all of which communicate smoothly.”

“If you want your devices to play nicely on a home theater network, you’ll need to put some thought into purchasing and setup,” Fox writes. “You’ll need a Mac or Mac-compatible server for to work as your primary media server. This device will be responsible for storing your content on a hard drive and making it available to the other devices in your home. In order for the media to be perpetually available, you’ll need to make sure it’s a device that can stay on all the time.”

“It’s actually possible to create a media server with just about any Mac you so desire, but something like a Mac Mini is best,” Fox writes. “You’ll want to use Plex to stream media to your devices. This software runs on both your server and your client devices. Plex Media Server will run on the storage device and a companion client app will run on the device you’ll streaming to.”

