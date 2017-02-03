“If you’re like me, you’ve got hundreds of gigabytes of digital media files, everything from movies, to music, to TV shows, stored across portable hard drives, old laptops, and various PCs,” Christina Warren writes for Gizmodo.

“Wouldn’t it be great if all of that media could live in one place and be able to be easily accessed by your other computers and smart devices?” Warren writes. “With the right apps and a network attached storage device, you can do just that.”

How to build the ultimate movie and music server:

1: Buy or Build a NAS

2: Choose Your Hard Drive

3: Setup and Configure Your NAS

4: Transfer your data

5: Install apps

“It takes some time to set up, but once you’ve configured your NAS, it should run like an appliance,” Warren writes. “Feel free to add new apps – maybe you want to run your own web server or even Minecraft server – and play around.”

