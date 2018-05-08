Andy Cross: That iPhone number, Mac, it was slightly less than what analysts had been expecting by like, I don’t know, 50,000 phones or something. It was almost ridiculous to think about how much they may have missed. The numbers that they put up this quarter are staggering. Sales up 16%, earnings per share up 30%. Their Service revenues were up 31% and now make up 15% of the total, so, $9.2 billion, that’s the Services. Wearable revenues were up 50% as well. Even those iPhone sales, the numbers you mentioned, Mac, iPhone sales for the first half of year were $100 billion, and that was up 14%. And their average order, because of the iPhone X, went to $728 from $655.
Video and full transcript here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Q218 numbers opened a lot of eyes. Warren Buffett’s huge stamp of approval didn’t hurt, either.