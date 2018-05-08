“In this segment of the MarketFoolery podcast, host Mac Greer is joined by Motley Fool analysts Andy Cross and Aaron Bush to dissect the latest results and news from the world’s biggest tech company. Among the highlights: It sold 52.2 million iPhones, is buying back another $100 billion in stock, and is raising its dividend,” The Motley Fool writes. “The guys talk about the earnings numbers, the sales trends around the iPhone, and what the company expects will drive its growth.”

Andy Cross: That iPhone number, Mac, it was slightly less than what analysts had been expecting by like, I don’t know, 50,000 phones or something. It was almost ridiculous to think about how much they may have missed. The numbers that they put up this quarter are staggering. Sales up 16%, earnings per share up 30%. Their Service revenues were up 31% and now make up 15% of the total, so, $9.2 billion, that’s the Services. Wearable revenues were up 50% as well. Even those iPhone sales, the numbers you mentioned, Mac, iPhone sales for the first half of year were $100 billion, and that was up 14%. And their average order, because of the iPhone X, went to $728 from $655.

Video and full transcript here.