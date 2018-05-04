“Last month, BuzzFeed News premiered ‘Future History: 1968,’ a documentary series that recaps major events that happened that year, such as the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the race between the U.S. and Russia to land a person on the moon. BuzzFeed News released the first three episodes exclusively on Apple News, a week before uploading them to Facebook Watch, YouTube, Twitter and its own mobile app,” Peterson reports. “The Apple News launch was part of a deal in which Apple paid BuzzFeed for the first-window rights to the show’s first three episodes and cut BuzzFeed a share of the revenue from pre-roll ads that Apple sold against the episodes, said Roxanne Emadi, head of audience development at BuzzFeed.”
“The BuzzFeed deal epitomizes Apple’s push to get higher-quality, longer videos on Apple News, which 59.9 million people in the U.S. used in March, per comScore,” Peterson reports. “Publishers have been hesitant to produce original videos for Apple News because the app hasn’t delivered on the revenue front. They’re also waiting to see if Apple can encourage the kind of intentional viewing that such videos require. The BuzzFeed deal appears to show how Apple is trying to address both points.”
MacDailyNews Take: Exclusivity can be a useful tool. Apple has deployed exclusivity to varied effect in iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple News, and, we assume, Apple’s forthcoming high-end content series, films, and specials will be exclusively tied to Apple products and services.
