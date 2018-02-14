“Not much is publicly known about the team of editors behind Apple’s News app on iOS, and now The Information has a new report (paywalled) that includes new details on how it operates,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “According to the piece, Apple’s small editorial staff fields pitches from publications for features using Slack, and the result can be an influx of traffic for publishers.”

“We learned last summer that Apple News hired its first-ever editor-in-chief, Lauren Kern, presumably in charge of deciding what gets featured and what original content to produce,” Hall reports. “Having a story featured in the built-in News app or on the News widget that comes pre-installed on iPhones and iPads is apparently a big driver of traffic for some publications… ‘An executive at the website of a major TV network said Apple News has accounted for as much as 60% of traffic for some stories.'”

“The challenge, of course, is making that work financially as advertising in Apple News has not yet proved as successful as web ads in the browser,” Hall reports. “That challenge has caused a few major publishers to pull out of Apple News including The Guardian who called their initial partnership an ‘extensive trial’ last year.”

