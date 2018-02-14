“We learned last summer that Apple News hired its first-ever editor-in-chief, Lauren Kern, presumably in charge of deciding what gets featured and what original content to produce,” Hall reports. “Having a story featured in the built-in News app or on the News widget that comes pre-installed on iPhones and iPads is apparently a big driver of traffic for some publications… ‘An executive at the website of a major TV network said Apple News has accounted for as much as 60% of traffic for some stories.'”
“The challenge, of course, is making that work financially as advertising in Apple News has not yet proved as successful as web ads in the browser,” Hall reports. “That challenge has caused a few major publishers to pull out of Apple News including The Guardian who called their initial partnership an ‘extensive trial’ last year.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we often write, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
P.S. In the Apple News app, just search for MacDailyNews and thanks for favoriting us!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz,” “BD,” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]