“Let’s face it, when you shell out upwards of $700 for a flagship phone, a huge chunk of that money is going towards its camera,” Sam Rutherford writes for Gizmodo. “Some people might say that’s nuts, but for others, who don’t don’t want the hassle or added expense of owning a real camera, it’s really not that ridiculous.”

“However, even for fancy handsets with double or even triple camera setups, phones still lack the flexibility of interchangeable lenses,” Rutherford writes. “That hasn’t stopped accessory makers from trying to address that shortcoming though and for years, Olloclip has been making solid add-on lenses for the iPhone.”

“But when Apple switched things up on the iPhone X with its vertically-arranged dual rear cameras, the company was in a bind. It’s previous lens clips just didn’t work anymore. So rather than trying to cobble something together, the company started all over again and designed an new clip from the ground up,” Rutherford writes. “The result is the new Connect X system, which is less like the reversible sleeve Olloclip made for previous iPhones, and more like an actual clip. ”

