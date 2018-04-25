“Apple reports on Tuesday, May 1st,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “Here’s what we expect: Modest risk (about 3%) to the Street’s Jun-18 revenue estimate based on negative comments from two suppliers. Jun-18 revenue guidance of $48-$51B vs. Street at $52.2B.”

“The company to announce an increase in the buyback by $70B over the next 3 years, a 15% dividend increase, and a one-time cash dividend of about $12B,” Munster writes. “Mar-18 iPhone units of 53m, in line with the Street, and Services growth consistent with last quarter at 18%, also in line with the Street.”

“The Apple story is intact. Near-term, investor optimism will rise going into the summer as anticipation grows ahead of 3 new iPhones in the fall,” Munster writes. “Long-term, Apple’s loyal active base of ~800m iPhones should yield a predictable 215-225m in annual iPhone unit sales that will drive Services growth of 13-15%.”

