“Amazon [20%] was followed by Google [15%], Apple [11%] and then Facebook [10%],” Molla reports. “”Note that in another survey conducted by former Facebook pollster Tavis McGinn, we learned that 32 percent of Americans believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society.”
“Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was believed to have the greatest impact on people’s daily lives, according to our survey, with 22 percent saying his decisions impact them,” Molla reports. “He was followed by Google’s Sundar Pichai (18 percent) and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg (17 percent).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Among CEOs believed to have the greatest impact on people’s daily lives, Apple CEO Tim Cook was not mentioned.
