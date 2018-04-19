“Apple has removed the popular app, Calculator%, from its iOS App Store, just days after officials with the Durham, United Kingdom Police Department issued a warning that parents should be vigilant about apps just like it,” MacTrast reports.

“Calculator% — which was wildly popular among teenagers — appeared as if it were a legitimate, full-featured calculator app for iPhone and iPad,” MacTrast reports. “While it didn’t allow users to actually carry out mathematical calculations, the app was designed to allow hiding of sensitive photos and videos behind a passcode-protected ‘firewall’ that only the user would have had access to.”

“Though it’s no longer available, users who previously downloaded the app would be asked to ‘input a secret code into the calculator,’ which would allegedly open ‘a secret vault of images and video concealed to anyone without access,'” MacTrast reports. “‘Apple appears to have removed imitations as well, such as Calculator App Lock and Piano Pass, which asks users to play a secret tune to unlock their images,’ according to Business Insider.”

