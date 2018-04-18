“Apple has decreed death to 32-bit apps on Macs, but DVD Player is now the only remaining 32-bit application included within macOS High Sierra’s already 64-bit default software stack,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “It means an essential software component used by thousands of Mac users to watch video on their machines has no future.”

“I guess it’s easy to argue that with so much media content streamed or purchased online these days, there’s less need for an optical drive than there once was,” Evans writes. “These days, the only way to get hold of a DVD reading/writing optical drive is to invest in a $79 Apple SuperDrive — and if you use a modern MacBook Pro equipped with Thunderbolt 3, then you need to get a USB-C to USB Adapter to connect the device to your Mac.”

“This lack of compatibility at the high end of the Apple-verse is surely a clear message that the future of the Apple accessory doesn’t look bright,” Evans writes. “This fate isn’t entirely unexpected. Apple’s been phasing out optical drives in its Macs since it introduced the MacBook Air in 2008.”

Read more in the full article here.