“If you have a collection of Blu-ray or DVD movies that you’d love to export to your Apple TV or iTunes on the cheap, keep reading,” Jeff Butts writes for The Mac Observer. “Thanks to the new MoviesAnywhere service and its partnership with Vudu, there’s a quick and easy way to get those physical discs converted to a digital format you can download to your Mac, iOS device, or Apple TV.”

“While you can purchase DVD and Blu-ray movies that include a free download from Vudu or UltraViolet,” Butts explains, “you can also scan your existing library of movies to get digital copies.”

“This isn’t available for all titles, of course – if your Blu-ray or DVD came with an UltraVIolet or Vudu download code, it won’t work. However, there are plenty of titles that do work just fine, and the price is right,” Butts writes. “If you want a digital, HD version of a Blu-ray disc, it will only cost you US $2. For some reason, converting a DVD movie to digital costs a bit more, $5.”

More info and links in the full article here.