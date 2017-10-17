“While you can purchase DVD and Blu-ray movies that include a free download from Vudu or UltraViolet,” Butts explains, “you can also scan your existing library of movies to get digital copies.”
“This isn’t available for all titles, of course – if your Blu-ray or DVD came with an UltraVIolet or Vudu download code, it won’t work. However, there are plenty of titles that do work just fine, and the price is right,” Butts writes. “If you want a digital, HD version of a Blu-ray disc, it will only cost you US $2. For some reason, converting a DVD movie to digital costs a bit more, $5.”
MacDailyNews Take: As always, saving labor costs something. Depending on what your time is worth, the MoviesAnywhere service just might work for you.
