“In a recent article, I explained how you can rip DVDs with the free HandBrake,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Macworld. “While the solution I describe in that article is easy to use, you might want to consider another way of ripping discs. You can do this using the free MakeMKV, and then using HandBrake.”

This has several advantages:

• There’s no need to install additional tools from the command line, as I explained in the “How to rip DVDs with HandBrake” article.

• You can also rip Blu-ray discs with MakeMKV and then convert these files to iTunes-compatible files.

• If you don’t want to store your videos in iTunes, you can play them with the free VLC media player, and you can view them in the iOS version of VLC as well.

• And if you use Plex to manage and view videos, then you can use the MKV file as is; Plex can read and play this type of file, and it’s got great apps for iOS and the Apple TV.

McElhearn writes, “Here’s how to use MakeMKV to rip optical discs, and how to convert them with HandBrake.”

