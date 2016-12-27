“Being the version 1.0.0, it’s loaded with tons of features and bug fixes,” Fossbytes reports. “The most useful changes come in the overhauled preset department that features a new pile of presets for common devices.”
“The 1.0.0 release establishes it as a great choice for standard and high-quality conversion,” Fossbytes reports. “Please note that the HandBrake website is the only official source for HandBrake, except the Linux PPA. It’s available for MacOS X, Windows, and Linux.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That didn’t take long at all!😉
HandBrake 1.0.0 info and download links are here.