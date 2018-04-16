“When Apple and Google announced in 2014 that they would be moving their mobile devices to default encryption, by emphasizing that making them immune to judicial orders was good for society, ‘it drove me crazy,’ he writes,” Marcus Baram reports for Fast Company. “He goes on to lament the lack of ‘true listening’ between tech and law enforcement, saying that ‘the leaders of the tech companies don’t see the darkness the FBI sees,’ such as terrorism and organized crime.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple, as usual, did it first. Google, as usual, just followed Apple’s lead:
Me-too Google: Uh, okay, we’ll do default encryption like Apple, too (it’ll just take several years to roll out) – September 18, 2014
I found it appalling that the tech types couldn’t see this. I would frequently joke with the FBI “Going Dark” team assigned to seek solutions, “Of course the Silicon Valley types don’t see the darkness – they live where it’s sunny all the time and everybody is rich and smart.” — James Comey
“President Trump’s views on the issue remain unclear,” Baram reports. “During the FBI/Apple’s standoff over the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone, Trump denounced the company and called for a boycott. But while other top cabinet officials, like Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have been outspoken about the need to ‘overcome encryption,’ the president hasn’t said much on the subject.”
MacDailyNews Take: When we called James Comey “the FBI’s idiot in chief” over two years ago, we meant it.
